Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $279.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $263.00 to $279.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2020 earnings at $15.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra upped their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $253.15.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.88 on Wednesday, reaching $245.97. 83,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,146. The company has a market cap of $144.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.22 and a 200-day moving average of $227.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Amgen has a one year low of $174.27 and a one year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 93.43%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Amgen by 151.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $834,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,922 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 298.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,673,000 after buying an additional 1,304,921 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $38,885,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Amgen by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after purchasing an additional 933,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 309.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,885,000 after acquiring an additional 868,178 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.