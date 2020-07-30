Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.43% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 15.10-15.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $15.10-15.75 EPS.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $246.99. 43,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $145.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen has a 1-year low of $174.27 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.22 and its 200 day moving average is $227.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra upped their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

