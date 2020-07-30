Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amkor reported strong second-quarter results, wherein both earnings and revenues topped estimates. Strong performance by advanced product lines drove the top line. Further, the growing need for advanced packaging technologies in consumer and communications markets was a major positive. Amkor’s strong momentum across ADAS infotainment applications was also a tailwind. Further, it witnessed growing demand for advanced chips and modules in the computing market. The company remains optimistic about growth opportunities associated with 5G, which will strengthen its presence in the communications space. The stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, coronavirus impacts, sluggishness in the company’s mainstream product lines and rising competition in the outsourced packaging market remain headwinds.”

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMKR. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. reiterated a sell rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered Amkor Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Amkor Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.94.

Shares of AMKR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 93,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,100. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.06. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $49,815.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,729.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $100,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,338 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,053. Company insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amkor Technology (AMKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.