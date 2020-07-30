Analysts Anticipate Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to announce ($2.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.90). Cedar Fair posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of ($6.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.73) to ($5.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.16 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.49) earnings per share.

FUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of FUN stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $23.93. 14,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.53. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cedar Fair by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 53,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,026.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.