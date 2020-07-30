Analysts Anticipate Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will announce sales of $4.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.56 billion. Lincoln National reported sales of $4.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year sales of $18.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.91 billion to $18.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $19.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

In other Lincoln National news, Director M Leanne Lachman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,222,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,668,000 after purchasing an additional 71,968 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,934,000 after acquiring an additional 247,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,815,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,366,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,948,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after acquiring an additional 607,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $1.40 on Monday, reaching $36.97. 156,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,570. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

