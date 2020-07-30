Analysts Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 134.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.19 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 16.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Shares of NYSE:SOI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,351. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

