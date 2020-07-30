Analysts Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $648.70 Million

Analysts expect that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will announce $648.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $638.40 million to $659.00 million. Crane posted sales of $772.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell bought 1,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $69,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,612,626.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crane by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 136,879 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Crane by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 77,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crane by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Crane by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CR stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $56.51. 8,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,723. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.10 and a beta of 1.51. Crane has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.