Analysts Expect Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.30 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 8.31%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $135,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total value of $871,210.89. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,017,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,824,000 after buying an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 955,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,902,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,689,000 after buying an additional 49,648 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,482,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,518,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTS traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,527. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $114.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

