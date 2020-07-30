Analysts Set Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Price Target at $39.75

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

EV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

NYSE:EV traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $36.13. The company had a trading volume of 28,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.94. Eaton Vance has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.55 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Vance will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,398,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,101,000 after purchasing an additional 155,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,057,000 after purchasing an additional 120,511 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,826,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,290,000 after purchasing an additional 215,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,650,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,047,000 after purchasing an additional 67,169 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

