Analysts Set ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Price Target at $397.67

Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $425.77.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Barclays upped their target price on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $663,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total transaction of $72,493,044.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,730 shares in the company, valued at $100,352,617.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,684 shares of company stock worth $126,374,135 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $763,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW stock traded down $13.84 on Friday, reaching $431.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,044. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $454.70. The company has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $411.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

