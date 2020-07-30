Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Stake Lifted by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 1,334.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,830 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,922 shares during the quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev comprises about 3.9% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $12,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 538.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,688 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 77,857 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,768 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth about $16,951,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

NYSE BUD traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.17. 105,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.32. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.89.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.551 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.