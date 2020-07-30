Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $700.99 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will announce sales of $700.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $613.00 million and the highest is $814.00 million. Apache posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $5.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apache from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Apache from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apache by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 51,532 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Apache by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apache by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,443,000 after acquiring an additional 209,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APA traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,655,031. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 4.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apache has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $33.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

