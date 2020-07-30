AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stake Lowered by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F trimmed its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. AptarGroup comprises approximately 3.0% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F owned about 0.23% of AptarGroup worth $16,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in AptarGroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 39.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,873,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,511,000 after buying an additional 532,875 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,615,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,824,000 after buying an additional 356,252 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,818,000 after buying an additional 71,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,108,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,570,000 after acquiring an additional 95,699 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,642. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.58. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $125.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.79 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

ATR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $175,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

