ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Releases Earnings Results

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcBest had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 1.24%.

NASDAQ ARCB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 84,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,787. The company has a market capitalization of $777.76 million, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $33.53.

Get ArcBest alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCB. Bank of America upped their price target on ArcBest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcBest from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.