Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Issues Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACGL stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.47. 77,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.42.

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson purchased 23,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $619,695.00. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $2,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 25,500 shares of company stock worth $665,575 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

