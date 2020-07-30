Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ARCH. Benchmark lowered their target price on Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

Shares of ARCH stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,931. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $458.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.94. Arch Coal has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $319.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.27 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Coal will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert B. Hamill purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 8,292.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 38,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,716 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after buying an additional 96,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 577.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 90,437 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,918,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 328,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

