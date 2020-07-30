Ardor Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.83 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $56.83 million and $4.25 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0569 or 0.00000516 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Binance and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006362 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00021789 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, Binance and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

