argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock.

ARGX has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $192.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $201.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.18.

ARGX traded down $17.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,607. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.21. argenx has a 1 year low of $103.75 and a 1 year high of $272.74.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that argenx will post -9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of argenx by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 688,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,701,000 after acquiring an additional 372,436 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 623,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,160,000 after purchasing an additional 104,441 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 47.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 406,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,577,000 after acquiring an additional 131,737 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 67.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 336,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,265,000 after acquiring an additional 135,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,232,000 after buying an additional 83,827 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

