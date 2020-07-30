argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock.
ARGX has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $192.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $201.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.18.
ARGX traded down $17.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,607. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.21. argenx has a 1 year low of $103.75 and a 1 year high of $272.74.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of argenx by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 688,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,701,000 after acquiring an additional 372,436 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 623,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,160,000 after purchasing an additional 104,441 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 47.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 406,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,577,000 after acquiring an additional 131,737 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 67.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 336,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,265,000 after acquiring an additional 135,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,232,000 after buying an additional 83,827 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About argenx
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.
