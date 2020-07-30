Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $81.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARWR traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 399,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,175. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.61 and a beta of 1.81.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,605,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,110,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Perry sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $1,289,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $505,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,233,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $22,115,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 625,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 471,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 265.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 572,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 415,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 685,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after buying an additional 313,496 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.