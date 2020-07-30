ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (ASHTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 1.69 per share on Friday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $145.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.83.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.75). ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ASHTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

