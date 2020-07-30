ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. lowered shares of ASML from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $383.60.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.95. The stock had a trading volume of 32,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.02. ASML has a twelve month low of $191.25 and a twelve month high of $402.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.91.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ASML will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 150.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in ASML by 275.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 975.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.