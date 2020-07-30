Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives GBX 2,421.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,421.80 ($29.80).

ABF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Redburn Partners cut Associated British Foods to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,345 ($28.86) to GBX 2,425 ($29.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Associated British Foods stock traded up GBX 41.50 ($0.51) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,873.50 ($23.06). The stock had a trading volume of 539,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,940. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,554 ($19.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,730 ($33.60). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,939.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,075.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion and a PE ratio of 20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

