Astor Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,383 iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 149.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 118,461 shares during the last quarter. Fis Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Africa ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 21,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,738. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $53.30.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.