Astor Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 427,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,312,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.74. 43,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,917. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.03 and a 12 month high of $112.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.75.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

