Astor Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 0.1% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 299.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 135,355 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 224,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 38,039 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 115,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 23,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,273,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.88. 102,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,975,176. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

