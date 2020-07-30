Astor Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,101 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,516,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,313,000 after buying an additional 2,068,519 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,694,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,619,000 after acquiring an additional 66,248 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,556,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,963,000 after acquiring an additional 95,955 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,838,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,338,000 after purchasing an additional 714,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 840,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,533,000 after purchasing an additional 220,871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INDA stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.25. 2,751,167 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53.

