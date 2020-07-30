Astor Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,650 iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA THD traded down $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $67.92. 4,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,489. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.12. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52-week low of $45.95 and a 52-week high of $93.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.