Astor Investment Management LLC Invests $117,000 in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 78,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 52.1% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 158,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares during the period.

Shares of ECH stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.03. 243,218 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

