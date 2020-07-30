Astor Investment Management LLC Invests $28.48 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 927,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,483,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC owned about 0.90% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 176.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 408.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

SPTS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,074. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $31.39.

