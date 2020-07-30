Astor Investment Management LLC Invests $40.86 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 805,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,863,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,690,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,228,000 after acquiring an additional 536,730 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,313,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,117,000 after acquiring an additional 136,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,135 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,287,000 after acquiring an additional 994,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,520,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,543,000 after acquiring an additional 83,180 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,165 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38.

