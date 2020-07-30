Astor Investment Management LLC Makes New $22.82 Million Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 441,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,821,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 4.5% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 419.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.75. 7,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,770. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

