Astor Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,152,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 213.0% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 238,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 162,467 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 336,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,628,000.

EWW traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.76. 146,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,595. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $48.19.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

