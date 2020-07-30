Astor Investment Management LLC Takes $118,000 Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Prudent Investors Network increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Prudent Investors Network now owns 68,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 232.8% in the first quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the period.

Shares of MCHI traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.58. 236,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,742,293. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.88. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $76.28.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

