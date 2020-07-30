Astor Investment Management LLC Takes $22.02 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 722,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,024,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC owned about 0.85% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 54,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter worth $71,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $7,264,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,940,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.56. 2,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,173. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $30.84.

