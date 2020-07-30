Astor Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,217.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.71. 420,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,927,483. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.21. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $45.78.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.