AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. FIG Partners assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a reduce rating for the company. Oddo Bhf cut AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZN traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.75. 296,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,663,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $150.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,325,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,021,000 after buying an additional 5,375,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,675,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,358,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,802,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,826,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,066 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

