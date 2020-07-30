Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATRA. HC Wainwright began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $156,784.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,784.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $97,000.

ATRA stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.09. 33,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,974. The company has a market cap of $770.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.21. On average, research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

