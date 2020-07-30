ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Issues Earnings Results

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 2.29%.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.74 and a beta of 0.17. ATN International has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $79.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -618.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATNI shares. National Securities cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $120,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,713,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Kreisher sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $31,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $277,115 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

