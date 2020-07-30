ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 2.29%.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.50. 2,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.79 million, a P/E ratio of -95.74 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.56. ATN International has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $79.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -618.18%.

In other ATN International news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $31,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,050 shares in the company, valued at $27,623,704.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $277,115 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATNI. National Securities lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

