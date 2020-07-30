AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATRC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.90.

ATRC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,576. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.79.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,261,615. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,400. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,875,000 after purchasing an additional 443,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 348.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,535,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,689 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,438,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 928,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 759,568 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 748,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after acquiring an additional 66,298 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

