AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at SVB Leerink

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATRC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.90.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $42.51. The company had a trading volume of 21,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,576. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 0.81. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $51.76.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,800,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 522,273 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,476,000 after buying an additional 95,661 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AtriCure by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 14.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 477,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after buying an additional 60,431 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 25.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

