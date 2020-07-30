AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.18-1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $214-222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.87 million.

AudioCodes stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.76. 27,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.62. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $53.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.13 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 3.83%. Equities research analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AUDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded AudioCodes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti cut AudioCodes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.20.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

