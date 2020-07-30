AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.18-1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $214-222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.87 million.
AudioCodes stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.76. 27,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.62. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $44.94.
AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $53.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.13 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 3.83%. Equities research analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
AudioCodes Company Profile
AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.
