Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Lowered by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 3.7% of Delaney Dennis R’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $10.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.60. 182,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,727. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.41.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

