Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.85-5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.006-14.444 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.51 billion.Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.85-$5.15 EPS.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.50.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $4.19 on Thursday, reaching $132.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,830. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.30. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

