Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Lowered to $142.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

ADP traded down $4.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.90. The company had a trading volume of 221,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,830. The company has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.26 and a 200-day moving average of $151.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

