Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $10.05 on Wednesday, reaching $136.60. The stock had a trading volume of 182,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,727. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.