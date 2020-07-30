AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.04 EPS

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS.
AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.56. 29,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,628. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.26. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.
See Also: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.