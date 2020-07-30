AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.04 EPS

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.56. 29,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,628. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.26. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

