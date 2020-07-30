Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AVTR traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.74. 135,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,433,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.01. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Avantor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.65.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $1,224,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 20,886,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $332,094,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,726,317 shares of company stock worth $552,420,898. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

