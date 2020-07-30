Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Announces Earnings Results

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $141.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $582,580.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,076.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

