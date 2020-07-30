B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires 1,044 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 32.5% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 41,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.45. The stock had a trading volume of 311,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,750,711. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.42. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $98.28. The firm has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

